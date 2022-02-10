Okemo Valley Women’s Club holds bake sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Tree of Remembrance is brightly lit in Veteran’s Park and The Green in Proctorsville. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Okemo Valley, is still fundraising for a scholarship that will go to a local high school senior, and that fundraising opportunity will be coming to an end Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. with a Bake and Appetizer Sale in front of the Shaw’s in Ludlow.

Remember your loved ones past and present with a donation for this worthy cause.

Thank you all for your continued support to our scholarship.

The following are those who are being remembered:

Mary and Ed Augustaskis, Helen Ballaid, Beth Bartlett, Oscar and Nell Beckman, Earl Bonneau, Harold and Mary Bragg, Harley and Ida Bragg, Margarite and Oscar Bryant, Roy and Marie Bryant, Kim Bryant, Stanley and Francis Bryant, Evelyn Bryant, Brian Burke, Peter Connor, Lane Danyou, Roy and Leta Davis, Ellsworth and Dorothy Davis, Joy Davis, Frank and Christine Deluca, Carol Deluca, Tom and Mary Derlinga, George and Evelyn Dever, Kathy Dever, Carolyn Gauthier, Leonard Gendron, Brenda Gregory, Stan Hart, Rita Higgins, Leta Hudgings, Francis Hughes, Paul Keith, Tina Koye, Carol Lee Kuk, George Laber, Dexter Lockwood, Irene and Joseph Lorrain, George and Rose Macintyre, Russell Maimone, Fred Marin, Edwin and Elizabeth Merrill, Anna McKinnie, Mr. and Mrs. J. R. McLean, Aaron W. McNabb, Marylin and Richard Milliken, Jud and Ginnie Nelson, Ernest and Melba Noll, Emma Noll, Pete Noyes, Ellen Parrish, Lana Parks, Helen Remy, Laval Remy, Gardner and Laura Ripley, Carole Robert, Don Robert, Carol Rowan, Ronald Schauster, Leon and Mary Shabbott, Bernard and Shirley Snow, Nick and Betty Stone, Vera and Donald Sullivan, Dan Sullivan, Rick Sullivan, Terri Tabshey, Doris and Harold Tedford, Jim and Marian VanGuilder, Linsay Wiseman

Please send your donations to Fran Derlinga, PO Box 229 Plymouth, Vt. 05056, checks made out to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club.