LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting quality vendors to sign on to the Best of Vermont Summer Festival, Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Okemo Field on Route 103 in Ludlow.

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival will be a great late-summer gathering to experience the very best of Vermont: beer, wine, spirits, specialty foods, artisan products, children’s activities, and more – maybe even some hot air balloons. Each day will feature live music including our headliners Chistine Malcolm and Sugarleaf as our Saturday musical headliner and Jenni Johnson and the Junkiteers as our Sunday headliner as well as several other musical acts.

Festival hours are 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission will be by a suggested donation and a crowd of several thousand is anticipated.

Vendor site location within the festival is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Fees depend on booth size, location, needs, and Chamber membership. To learn more and secure a spot at the festival, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/vendors or contact Okemo Valley Chamber Executive Director Carol Lighthall at clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com or 802-228-5830. Thank you to our vendors who have already signed up so far.

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival has a full and diverse array of sponsors, including presenting sponsor William Raveis Vermont Properties and lead sponsors Constellation Brands, Diamond Realty, Engel & Volkers Realty, Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, and Okemo Mountain Resort. Foundation sponsors are Brewfest Beverage Company, the Vermont Country Store, Imerys, and Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. VT Barns, Centinel Financial Services, and Farrell Distributing are program sponsors. The town of Ludlow is an in-kind sponsor. Their generosity is greatly appreciated. Additional sponsorships may still be available; contact Carol Lighthall or to learn more go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com/sponsorships.

A number of prominent statewide organizations are partnering with the Chamber for this two-day festival, including the Vermont Specialty Foods Association, Vermont Retail & Grocers Association, and Edible Vermont Magazine.