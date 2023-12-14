Okemo Valley post-flood business update

REGION – It has been a very challenging time for the Okemo Valley region, but we wanted to update everyone on the tremendous progress that has been made since the devastating floods in July. To reopen, some businesses received grants from the Okemo Valley Disaster Fund (a collaborative effort of the Okemo Valley Chamber, fiscal agent Ludlow Rotary Club Foundation, and partners from the region), FEMA, through the state, and disaster loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA), while others used their own crowdfunding.

In Ludlow, The Okemo Marketplace Plaza across the street from the entrance to Okemo Mountain Resort was ground zero for the July flood and mudslide, and was dramatically depicted in national media during the early days of the disaster. Soon after the flood, the following businesses were able to reopen: Tygart Mountain Sports, Ludlow Pharmacy, Ludlow Laundromat, and Java Baba’s Coffee Shop. The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, which also serves as a visitor center, reopened in October. Previously, the chamber temporarily operated out of the Engel & Volkers Building on Main Street as part of the Disaster Recovery Center. Green Mountain Fireplace Specialties, which temporarily moved their store, returned and opened on Black Friday, Nov. 24. December will see additional openings of Four Season Sotheby’s International Real Estate, a now expanded Darkside Snowboard Shop, and a brand new restaurant “Little Mexico,” making the Okemo Marketplace Plaza fully occupied and operational once again. Later in December, a new clock and specialized lighting will update and put the finishing on the plaza’s clock tower building.

Okemo Mountain Resort had to rebuild a rail track bridge on the property, and experienced other considerable impacts. Tremendous effort allowed them to reopen for summer operations soon afterwards.

Shaw’s Plaza is home to an M&T Bank branch, which reopened on July 24, and to Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates and Inside Edge Rentals, which reopened in September. Unfortunately, Rite Aid Pharmacy will not be reopening (Ludlow Pharmacy is still available for prescriptions and sundries), and Shaw’s Supermarket will roll out its 2024 reopening plan at a Town of Ludlow Development Review Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 11, where the public is welcome. In the meantime, Shaw’s currently offers online sales and local drive-up pick up online at local.shaws.com/vt/ludlow/213-main-st/grocery-delivery-pickup.html. They are transitioning this location from an outside tent into the former Rite Aid Pharmacy location. For other grocery options in Okemo Valley, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/services/?bus_category=grocery-stores-food-co-ops.

The historic Mill Building along Main Street in Ludlow will see Eight Oh Brew reopening in late December to early January 2024. Mojo’s Cafe has relocated into the Mill Building and has been busy rebuilding the former Café at DeLight space, with plans to reopen in January – February. The Mill Building Association President Eric Alden reports that engineering plans are on track, with certain other rebuilding details still being finalized, and is upbeat for a positive outcome.

The south-east side of the village has Ludlow Health & Dental Centers, which just reopened in November. Knights Tubs, Spas & Pools was also able to reopen. Unfortunately, Sam’s Steakhouse, Mr. Darcy’s Bar and Grill, and Subway had to close, and are pursuing FEMA buyouts. Across the street, the Timber Inn Motel is in the final stage of a FEMA buyout.

In Proctorsville and Cavendish, after much effort, Outer Limits Brewing is reopening this month. Castle Hill Resort & Spas, the Golden Stage Inn, and Murdock’s on the Green all remained open. The former Crow’s Nest Bakery was significantly flooded, and a newly purposed rebuilding effort remains underway.

In Plymouth and Tyson, Echo Lake Inn, Inn at Water’s Edge, and Common Good in Plymouth stayed mostly open while flood rebuilding was done. Farm & Wilderness Camps had a challenging summer, but are gearing up for 2024.

In Mount Holly and Belmont, Crowley Cheese remained open. Harry’s Café suffered damage, and just reopened this month.

Moving south along the Scenic Route 100 Byway to Weston, The Weston Village Store and Weston Village Christmas Shop both reopened soon after the flood. The Weston Theater Company continues to fundraise and sponsor special events to rebuild their historic Playhouse. In the meantime, they have been using their newer Walker Farm Theater building for performances and fundraisers. The Left Bank Restaurant at The Weston reopened soon after the flood, and they began offering lodging in September and opened their new spa in October. The Weston Museums, which operate seasonally, suffered some damage, while the Vermont Country Store was able to remain open.

Further south along Route 100 in Londonderry, the Londonderry Village Market, Jamaica Cottage Shop, M&T Bank branch, and Heritage Family Credit union were able to remain open. Magic Mountain Ski Area and the Viking Nordic Center saw some impacts, but are returning to normal.

Okemo Valley continues to welcome visitor to the region. To find restaurants, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/dine. For lodging, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com/where-to-stay.

It is with great pride and admiration to all who rolled up their sleeves with donations or with sweat equity to get Okemo Valley communities back on track, thank you all.