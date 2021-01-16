Okemo Valley Lights contest winners

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of their first annual Okemo Valley Lights promotion. Winners were selected from participants in the regional tour map on the chamber’s website with photos and addresses to find all these participants.

The top 10 winners were The Weston Playhouse, Green Mountain Railroad in Chester, Killarney’s Irish Pub in Ludlow, Main+Mountain in Ludlow, the Chester Village Center, Londonderry Marketplace, Ludlow Community Center, The Vermont Country Store in Weston, Stewart Maple Marketplace in Shrewsbury, Tygart Mountain Sports in Ludlow.

Imerys of Ludlow partnered with the Chamber to sponsor the contest for the best lights display in the region. Winners will each be receive a $100 gift card and award certificate.

Thank you to all the participants who helped to brighten up the season this year!