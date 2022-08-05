Okemo Valley Chamber celebrates 65th annual meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held its 65th Annual Meeting at Off the Rails in Ludlow, Vt. This event was sponsored by Weidman Law, also of Ludlow.

Jim Szabo, of The Vermont Country Store in Weston, Vt., was announced as the 2022 Member of the Year to celebrate his upcoming retirement after his long service in support of the chamber and Okemo Valley Region.

Alyssa Stewart, of Stewart Maple & Marketplace in Cuttingsville, Vt., was selected as a 2022 Volunteer of the Year for her efforts as the founding co-chair of the annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival Committee as well as her service on the chamber board of directors. For more info on the festival this year go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival

Chris Winters, Vermont Deputy Secretary of State, was a guest speaker. He informed chamber members about the variety of ways this office works for, and with, businesses in the state as well as the continuation of services they were able to provide remotely during the pandemic.

Charity Clark, the former Chief of Staff for the Vermont Attorney General, also spoke on the many ways this office helps, not only consumers but also, businesses in the state. She is originally from Ludlow and is the granddaughter of the former owners of Clarks IGA in Londonderry, Vt.

Chamber Director Carol Lighthall updated members on the organization’s business and upcoming happenings in Okemo Valley.

She also welcomed new incoming chamber board members: Amy Messina of Town & Country Realty in Ascutney, Vt., Sheena Smith of the VT Country Store in Weston, Vt., Anna Tumber of Okemo Mountain/Vails Resorts in Ludlow, Vt., and Kyrik Weidman of Weidman Law in Ludlow, Vt.

A special thank you to our event photographer Images by Donald Dill. This event was also filmed by Patrick Cody of Okemo Valley TV and will be available for viewing on this local public access television station.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit, member-driven association and the voice of over 300 businesses and the communities of 12 towns and villages in South Central Vermont along the Scenic Route 100 Byway, surrounded by Okemo, Ascutney, and Magic mountains. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region, as well as the four-season economy.