Okemo Valley awarded regional marketing grant

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded a Restart VT Regional Marketing & Stimulus Grant from the Department of Tourism.

This successful application was the result of a regional collaboration with joint applications from other partners including the communities of Chester, Londonderry, Ludlow, and Weston.

Individual community grants of $10,000 each were maximized to a larger $40,000 project benefitting the entire Okemo Valley region.

These Regional Tourism Marketing Grant awards are for organizations whose efforts and activities are related to economic recovery, consumer stimulus, marketing, or tourism related projects to support businesses that have suffered economic harm due to the pandemic. They are intended to enable local, regional, or statewide organizations to implement campaigns and initiatives that will increase consumer spending, support local businesses, and advance community recovery efforts.

The approved marketing plan submitted by OVRCC and partners includes regional and local videos for visitors, expanded Okemo Valley Magazine distribution, a partnership with Yankee Magazine, a new regional green graphical attractions map, a second homeowner postcard mailing, a new Valley Specials discount promotion, and various social media visitor campaigns. Working as a region, Okemo Valley is stronger together!

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit, member-driven association and the voice of 300-plus businesses and the communities of South Central Vermont. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region as well as the four-season economy.