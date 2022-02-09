Okemo Valley awarded marketing grant

OKEMO VALLEY, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded a $30,000 Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grant from the VT Department of Economic Development. The region was also awarded a similar grant in 2021.

The success of this application was the result of a regional collaboration, including support letters and other input with partners including the communities of Chester, Londonderry, Ludlow, and Weathersfield. All twelve, core communities in the Okemo Valley will benefit from these marketing efforts provided by the award. As the project manager, the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will also engage with its over 300 members.

These Regional Tourism Marketing Grant Awards are for organizations whose efforts and activities are related to economic recovery, consumer stimulus, marketing, or tourism related projects to support businesses that have suffered economic harm due to the pandemic. They are intended to enable local, regional, or statewide organizations to implement campaigns and initiatives that will increase consumer spending, support local businesses, and advance community recovery efforts.

The approved marketing plan submitted by OVRCC includes: cooperative New England promotional efforts, expanded regional digital and social media promotion, support for Okemo Valley Magazine content and increased distribution, enhancements to our regional website, an expanded seasonal photography inventory, and facilitating outdoor recreation partnerships. Working together as a region, this marketing project will further enhance the Okemo Valley’s strong position as a visitor destination.