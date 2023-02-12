Noah Wass appointed plant manager at Mack Molding

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Mack Molding, a leading custom plastic injection molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, announced today that Noah Wass has been appointed plant manager of the company’s Cavendish facility.

“Noah brings significant leadership, engineering, and quality experience to Mack’s operations team,” said Mack North Vice President of Manufacturing Operations Rich Hornby. “His broad expertise spans from plant and warehouse operations to team development and Lean Six Sigma. Noah’s breadth of skills, coupled with his passion for manufacturing, will serve the Cavendish team well as they bring our customers’ products to life.”

Wass, whose tenure in manufacturing and engineering spans more than 15 years, most recently served as plant manager for Elkhart Plastics in Ridgefield, Wash., before joining Mack. Within that role Wass implemented automation in key production areas, redesigned operational workflow to maximize operational efficiency, and improved employee retention. He had previously worked as engineering manager at Elkhart, leading the engineering and quality teams. Wass also built engineering experience as a design engineer with Cascade Dafo, where he designed products, plastic injection molding tooling, and manufacturing equipment for the custom consumer orthotics market. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in plastics engineering technology from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash.