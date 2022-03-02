New taxi service starting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield is about to have taxi service again. First time small business owners David and Kathleen Holton have come forward to replace the vital service that was ended by the recent sudden death of Kim Rhodes. His taxi service provided rides for many, especially elderly, residents of Springfield. Many had come to depend on him for rides to medical appointments, for groceries, for access to the Laundromat, and many other things for the past 23 years. Kathleen said, “Kim was essential, and the community came to realize that when he passed.”

The Holtons feel proud to be starting their own business, and David says, “It’s a job where we can be a service to the community.” They have gotten the necessary certifications and are bonded. They have opened a storefront office on Main Street, joined the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and have a silver 2012 Mazda 3, shined and cleaned to new car standards. It proudly displays signs with the name of their new business, Springfield Taxi Company. David says with the current Covid situation the cab will be “fully sterilized” between riders, and masks will be required. And they have managed to keep the phone number of Kim Rhodes’ old service that so many of those who depended on his rides have memorized. Kathleen says, “People are already calling to set up rides.”

David and Kathleen have both been area residents for some time, David being born in Springfield, and Kathleen moving here some years ago from Holyoke, Mass. They were married in Comptu Park before it underwent its recent renovations. Having each worked a number of other jobs over the years, they are both excited to now be opening a business of their own. Kathleen says, “We expect to live up to the community’s expectation of quality service.” Having both heard around town that some people are now “gouging the elders” who need rides, Kathleen says, “We love our community, and we want to make sure it is up and running again with no unfair treatment to the elders on our watch.” David stresses the need to respect the dignity of those in need.

Kathleen also sees them doing special promotions on occasion like “Quiz Cab,” questions whose correct answer might give one a free ride or some other prize. She feels, “It will add that little element of fun and will add to connecting with the community.” They also want to honor the memory of Kim Rhodes. They say they found out from his widow that he died with $550 outstanding from riders he had given credit. He would let some pay him in the future for rides now. The Holton’s want to have a donation box, and they will match up to $250 in an attempt to set things right.

The Holtons hope the business will grow to allow them to purchase a second vehicle. Then they will both be drivers. To start, David will drive and Kathleen will take the phone calls. They also see a future where they might even have a mini van that is handicapped equipped.

The company expects to be fully operational by the first of March when residents can once again use 802-885-6990 to call a cab.