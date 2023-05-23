LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) is adding a new feature to benefit its members and visitors. The new Explore Okemo Valley App is now live.

This app aims to enhance Okemo Valley Chamber Members’ ability to connect with customers and the community. It resembles the chamber’s website in branding, colors, buttons, and features. The app will also offer a more focused connection for those things folks are looking for by showcasing everything the region has to offer. The primary categories include “Dine,” “Stay,” “Play,” “Shop,” and “Services.”

The app can be accessed via the Apple & Android stores for free. For more information, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com/explore-okemo-valley-app.

Listings on the Explore Okemo Valley App are an exclusive free benefit for current Okemo Valley Chamber Members only. All members are enrolled with the standard Silver Listing at no additional cost. Members can also upgrade their listing for more content, additional categories, buttons, images, video, social media links, and push notifications.

Chamber members who also want to run a banner ad, sponsor a category header image, or become a splash screen sponsor, all for a fee, can complete an online order form at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/explore-okemo-valley-app-form.

Any local businesses not yet a member of the Okemo Valley Chamber, who wishes to benefit from this new opportunity, may join online at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/online-application.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, member-driven association, and the voice of over 300 businesses and the communities of 12 towns and villages in south central Vermont along the Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway, surrounded by Okemo, Ascutney, and Magic Mountains. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region, as well as the four-season economy. For more information, contact Carol Lighthall, Executive Director of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, at clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com, or 802-228-5830.