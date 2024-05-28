New England Cider Donuts sets up a sweet shop in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Serving house-made cider doughnuts, small batch ice cream from Gifford’s in Maine, an assortment of pastries, and made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, New England Cider Donuts in Ludlow is a yummy new addition to the local sweet treat scene.

Owner and baker David Bennett began toying with a cider doughnut recipe several years ago, during the pandemic. At 50, and after 35 years in the restaurant and hospitality industry, Bennett was ready to be his own boss. The idea grew into a business plan, originally for a food truck, but, as Bennett remarked, “When I learned what it takes to run a food truck, I decided it wasn’t for me. First, you have to be a mechanic, and I don’t need to be wrestling with generators. Secondly, I’m 6’ 4,” I don’t fit in the truck.”

Instead, the new home of New England Cider Donuts is at 29 Main Street, which celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 23. Memorial Day weekend brought a perfect two days of warm, sunny skies, and a steady stream of customers into the shop. Bennett reported that the weekend exceeded his expectations, the make-your-own sundae bar was a major hit, and so many cider doughnuts were sold that he lost count.

A rainy Monday gave Bennett a break from the crowds, and as he ran out of inventory, he decided to close the shop early and “went home and slept for 14 hours.”

Bennett says he’s listening to customer feedback and making adjustments as he goes. The menu will likely change seasonally, but Bennett’s chef-inspired, “fast-casual,” high-quality, great food enterprise will remain consistent. “If it’s not good enough, it’s not going out,” Bennett stated.

He explained that the entire setup is designed to be simple and efficient, and to get customers in and out quickly, although there are tables inside as well as on the patio if one wants to linger. Bennett worked with culinary consultants from the Howard Wein Hospitality (HWH) advisory team to streamline the layout.

With a master’s degree in management and hospitality from Cornell University, Bennett spent nine years working as a project manager at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Mass., where he was responsible for opening 16 food and beverage outlets, with 800 line employees working for him. Bennett said this is a new type of challenge, owning his first small business. He’s eager to make that start in the Okemo Valley.