Matilda and Three Bears to open in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Matilda and Three Bears, located at 26 Commons in Chester, Vt., is an antique and gift shop owned by David Schumann and Julian Sottovia. A grand opening will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m.

Matilda and Three Bears has been in the making for the last two years. There is a great collection of items, from antique clocks and pocket watches to Roseville pottery, Victorian items to midcentury.

In the future we will be carrying Vermont-made products and souvenirs of Vermont, and more importantly Chester.

Call 802-875-6041 for more information. Hours of operation will be Thursday-Monday, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.