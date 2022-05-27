Maria’s 371 Family Restaurant opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Maria’s 371 Family Restaurant, located at 371 River St., Springfield, Vt., celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Maria started with a food truck in Mexico when she was 17 years old. She moved to the U.S. in 1996, and after working at various restaurants all over, she ended up in Springfield, Vt. in 2004.

She has long dreamed of opening her own restaurant in the U.S., and in March 2022 she accomplished the large step of creating an LLC. Earlier this month she opened the doors to Maria’s 371 Family Restaurant for the first time.

Maria Grajales Candelario and her family are dedicated to excelling in their customer service and offering fresh authentic foods. 371 serves American, Mexican, Greek, and Italian cuisine. The Candelario Family is very appreciative of the kind and welcoming people in their community and the dedicated repeat customers who have enabled their family to take on this opportunity.

Find the menu for Maria’s 371 Family Restaurant on their Facebook page.

