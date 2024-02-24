Mack invests in new molding presses in Cavendish

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Mack Molding, a leading custom plastic injection molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, announced today the company has expanded the press fleet at its Cavendish, Vt., facility.

The addition of a 240-ton Milacron Electric Roboshot E240 press with a shot size of 10.6 ounces, and a 125-ton Milacron Q110 Hybrid press with a shot size of 9.6 ounces, brings the total number of presses at the Cavendish plant to 20. Mack’s investment of approximately $325,000 included the presses, robotics, and essential infrastructure support.

“These state-of-the-art machines enable our skilled team to maintain tighter process windows, resulting in superior tolerances, enhanced quality aesthetics, and more precise, consistent part runs,” said Mack North vice president of manufacturing operations Rich Hornby. “This, in turn, ensures that customer programs move into production at an accelerated pace, reflecting our commitment to providing customers with the highest quality parts while ensuring operational efficiency and quick turnaround times.”

Company-wide, Mack’s press fleet includes 125 plastic injection molding machines ranging in size from 28 to 4,000 tons, with barrel sizes ranging from 0.6 ounces to 800 ounces. That includes 21 presses that are 1,400 tons or larger, making Mack one of the biggest U.S. non-automotive large-part molders.

Mack Molding is a leading custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services. Mack specializes in plastics design, prototyping, molding, sheet metal fabrication, full-service machining, and medical device manufacturing. Founded in 1920, Mack is a privately owned business that operates 12 facilities throughout the world. Will Kendall is president and CEO. For more information, go to www.mack.com.