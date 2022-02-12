Ludlow Rotary hears from Cavendish Town Manager

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Feb. 1 luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club featured Brendan McNamara, Cavendish Town Manager, speaking to Rotarians and guests about the state of the Town of Cavendish. Cavendish is within the Rotary service district.

McNamara reported that there have been concerns about the aging infrastructure in the water and sewer systems, as well as the need for larger stormwater capacity. He wants Cavendish to be proactive in these issues and is looking to use Covid recovery funds from the ARPA to begin work. Having been Town Manager for the past several years, McNamara spent the first five of these continuing projects that were already underway or in the planning stages from the prior administration.

In regards to a question on the repaving of VT Route 131, McNamara stated that he is glad the project has been completed. While not a pleasant experience, he said, the repaved road is certainly much nicer than the old, pothole-ridden one. He also addressed the broadband service in the community, acknowledging that it is spotty and inconsistent but that the town is working on it. A question was raised on whether Cavendish had increased in residents due to the pandemic, to which McNamara pointed to the higher volume of people at the transfer station, alluding to increased traffic and the probability of a generally higher population.

McNamara has been a lifelong Cavendish resident who is pleased to be able to serve his hometown in this capacity. He was educated at Green Mountain High School and Keene State College before returning to the area.

In other business, Rotary inducted new member Lauren Severy of Summit Solutions Property Services in Ludlow as a new business member.

Anyone interested in learning more about joining the Rotary is invited to contact Kevin Barnes, Membership Chairman at 802-228-8877 to receive an invitation to a meeting.