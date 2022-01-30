Ludlow proposes study evaluating micro transit for area

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Town of Ludlow has proposed a draft micro transit study for the Ludlow/Okemo area. According to a report by the town, “The community’s compact, walkable and urban form is ideally suited for the development of a highly functional transit system.”

The location of Okemo Mountain Ski Resort is an asset to the community but also adds challenges in terms of transportation needs for employees and chests. The resort has offered a seasonal shuttle service and the Southeast Vermont Regional Transit provides some mobility for visitors and workers, but the town has stated that it recognizes that there are additional needs and opportunities for transit services in the community year-round.

The Town of Ludlow and the Okemo region have long had an interest in improving public transit services in the local area, as a means to provide more options for visitors and employees of the resort, for getting around town, and for the potential for reducing seasonal traffic congestion associated with tourism in the region.

The Town of Ludlow partnered with the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission to secure a grant allowing them to conduct a study evaluating the feasibility of micro transit to address some of the region’s mobility needs that are flexible in scale and in terms of schedule.

They are seeking input from the community on this draft micro transit study. Submit your comments before the deadline of Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 to Otis Munroe at MARC via email: omunroe@marcvt.org.

The Okemo Valley Chamber encourages Ludlow residents and businesses to participate.