LRC hears about new bike path

LUDLOW, Vt. – Charlie Rimer spoke at the Ludlow Rotary Club’s recent meeting about the new bike path being considered in Ludlow. Rimer, the manager at Tygart Mountain Sports shop in Ludlow, is one of the coordinators for Ludlow Area Sport Trails (LAST).

In the meeting, he outlined the scope and objectives of the project. The initial phase of the trail will concentrate on lands currently part of or abutting playground property of Ludlow Elementary School and former Black River High School. Additional properties are being investigated to extend this starting area.

LAST is working with Ludlow Snow Cronchers to utilize some of the area’s Vermont Association of Snow Travelers trails in an effort to get some of its trails connected to the initial start-up bike trail.

The long-term objective of LAST is to cover the length of the town with a bike trail. Rimer noted that this may include properties adjacent to Dorsey Park and the reservoir system. All of these objectives, while considered a long-term project, are secondary to the development of the project behind the school. The trails would be for all ages and abilities.

Funding for the project will depend mostly on donations and grants. Rimer indicated that some of the project’s goals were partially funded with a matching grant. He also stated that he did not believe the state would be involved in the project, short of possible Act 250 requirements.

The Ludlow Rotary Club normally meets weekly for lunch. Interested persons are welcome to attend the meetings. Information may be obtained from any Ludlow Rotarian or by contacting Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479 or ludlowrotary@gmail.com.