Local businesses support food drive

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Two local businesses are coming up with clever ways to support their local food pantries while having some fun along the way.

Weekly food-themed events at Chroma Technology began with “Anything’s Pastable,” a pasta build challenge, followed by “Eat Your Veggies and Share Them Too,” featuring a cornhole tournament, barbecue, and chili cook-off. Next up is “Cereal-iously,” a cereal-based baking contest.

“We’ve worked harder this year to promote more facts about the food shelf and food items,” said Janette Bombardier, one of the organizers of the events.

Employees of both Chroma and nearby Sonnax joined forces to create a “can-struction” for display in the window of Edward Jones on The Square, using canned goods and pasta boxed structures in a clever rendition of the town hall, opera house, and clock tower across the street, with a working clock. The structure represents 125 pounds of food.

“These folks have been tremendous partners in the Overflow the Opera House food- and fund-raising effort,” said Dave Billings, executive director of Our Place.

Representatives of the two businesses will also be on hand in The Square on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., to accept donations of food and funds.

Further information about the Overflow the Opera House drive is available at www.ourplacevermont.org.