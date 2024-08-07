Leyla’s Restaurant coming soon to Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The Orton family, proprietors of The Vermont Country Store, announced recently that they have partnered with Manchester’s Depot 62 Cafe owners Leyla and Alp Basdogan to open a new restaurant next door to their store in Weston, called Leyla’s.

“We have always been honored to serve our customers lunch in Weston, whether it was a lunch counter in the back of the store in the 1940s, our beloved Bryant House restaurant that we opened in the early 1950s, or, most recently, Mildred’s Grill, named for our late grandmother, Mildred Ellen Orton,” said Eliot Orton. Leyla’s will carry on this tradition with a new wood-fired oven as the central focus in the historic building, which still houses a vintage mahogany bar, eating rooms, and seasonal dairy bar.

Over the years, many locals and visitors have enjoyed the Mediterranean cuisine at Depot 62, especially the incredible wood-fired pizzas that had been longtime customer favorites. “We have been close friends with Leyla and Alp for the last 20 years, and our children grew up together. They run an outstanding business in Manchester,” said Orton. “Five years ago, they cut back on pizzas after a change in staffing. Ever since then, customers have begged that they bring them back. Leyla’s in Weston is going to be amazing, with legendary pizza, salads, and ultimately many more options as the business evolves.”

“We are so excited to be working with Eliot on this project and the many talented folks at The Vermont Country Store who are making this possible,” said Alp Basdogan. “We’re excited that our family will be working alongside this great family business to create something wonderful for their customers and the larger community of Weston and surrounding towns. We heard a lot from folks, and there is definitely a buzz of excitement in the air.”

Please come and enjoy Leyla’s Restaurant in Weston soon, and welcome Leyla and Alp’s family. Stay tuned for updates on The Vermont Country Store’s Facebook page where more announcements will be made.