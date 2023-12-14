Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund awards

REGION – As the year draws to a close, many thanks are extended to the generous friends of the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, which was founded in 2022 in honor and in memory of Kate Lorenz, who lived her 42 years with sparkling passion and generosity. As a teacher, musician, community member, and planet advocate, her compassion and empathy knew no bounds. The fund provides gifts to organizations that represent Kate’s passion for supporting children and early literacy, women’s rights, visual and performing arts, environmental education, and more.

The fund announces gift awards for 2023 to the following Massachusetts and Vermont organizations: The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vt.; Holly’s Hugs and Kisses DayCare Center in Springfield, Vt.; The Cavendish Fletcher Memorial Library in Ludlow, Vt.; The Next Stage Arts Project in Putney, Vt.; The Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee, Vt.; The Shea Theater Arts Center in Turner Falls, Mass.; The Institute for the Musical Arts in Goshen, Mass.; The Sunderland Elementary School in Sunderland, Mass.; The Northampton Council for the Arts in Northampton, Mass.; and Spring Street Preschool in Amherst, Mass.

Kate’s family and friends will continue to grow the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund to keep Kate’s spirit, caring, and kindness alive in the world, and continue using these funds to support organizations that represent her interests and passions.

Donations to Kate’s Fund can be made at www.katelorenzmusic.com via PayPal, or by mailing a check to The Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, P.O. Box 418, Chester, VT 05143.