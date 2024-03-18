John Sawyer joins the Mary W. Davis team

LUDLOW, Vt. – Earlier this year, Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates welcomed John Sawyer of Chester to their expanding sales team. John and his family fell in love with Vermont, and the Okemo Valley specifically, and have been enjoying all the outdoor activities the area has to offer since 2008. “John’s background in the software and music industries provides him with problem-solving skills necessary to navigate the market to assist people in achieving their property goals,” says Suzanne Garvey, principal broker and partner. “We are thrilled John has joined us at Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates. He is already proving to be an asset to our sales team.”