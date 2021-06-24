The Hub at Weston launches July 25 and announces head chef

WESTON, Vt. – The Hub at Weston announces their summer schedule, menus, and new head chef. While the restoration of the Walker farmhouse into a 27-seat community restaurant and meeting place is being completed, The Hub has taken up residence at the Weston Playhouse kitchen located on the green in Weston.

“Carrying on the tradition of the Walker family, the Hub will be a place for people to gather to enjoy the cozy farmhouse and delicious food as when Gladys Walker welcomed neighbors into her home,” explained Marisa Bolognese, The Hub’s general manager. “We hope to open at our permanent home after Labor Day, but until then we are excited to be at the Playhouse kitchen in the historic Weston Playhouse offering dinner.”

The Hub also announced the hiring of Michael Ehlenfeldt as head chef. Michael’s experience includes 14 years under James Beard Award-winning chef Gordon Hamersley in Boston, 10 more overseeing Boston’s six Stone Hearth Pizza locations, and most recently six years as head chef at the Inn at Weathersfield.

Ehlenfeldt plans to offer modern versions of the classics at affordable prices. “My philosophy is to use the freshest locally sourced ingredients and produce from farmers I know and trust. I am thrilled to be a part of The Hub team and look forward to serving the community.”

The Hub’s summer menu will feature prix fixe dinners four nights a week designed to meet the needs of theatergoers and Weston area residents. A Sunday brunch will be offered starting in July. Once the renovations are complete The Hub will offer lunch and dinner with all day coffee and light fare. Wine, beer, and spirits will be available. This will be a comfortable atmosphere where people can “hang out” for extended periods of time with friends and family. The Hub will also offer free meeting space to local clubs and organization and a private dining room with state-of-the-art technology and Wi-Fi.

Reservations are now being accepted through Labor Day weekend – dining from 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday with Sunday brunch in July. The Hub’s menus are available at www.thehubatweston.com.