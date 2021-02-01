HCRS named Best Place to Work in Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services recently announced that they were named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Vermont. Companies from across the state were chosen across three categories: small businesses (15-99 employees), medium businesses (100-249 employees), and large businesses (250-plus employees). HCRS is one of the 10 businesses in the large business category.

George Karabakakis, Ph.D. HCRS CEO, states, “We are thrilled to be named to Vermont’s Best Places to Work list this year. This recognition highlights the significant changes we’ve made in our agency’s culture in recent years. Our staff work hard every day to meet the mental health, substance use, and developmental disability needs of individuals and families across southeastern Vermont; we take our job of supporting staff just as seriously.”

The 12th annual list of the Best Places to Work in Vermont was created by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Society for Human Resource Management – the Vermont State Council, and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2021 Best Places to Work in Vermont list is made up of 50 companies.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements: be a for-profit, not-for-profit, or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in Vermont; have at least 15 employees working in Vermont; and have been in business at least one year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Vermont. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Vermont, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

The rankings of the Best Places to Work in Vermont will be unveiled at an awards ceremony to be determined at a later date. Winners will be announced on the Vermont Business Magazine website this month as well as in the February issue of the magazine. Vermont Business Magazine will publish a special edition in April highlighting each of the winners.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Vermont program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkVT.com.