Gregg Tewksbury named to NH Business Review’s list of 200 most influential leaders

KEENE, N.H. – Gregg Tewksbury, President and CEO of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB), has been named by New Hampshire Business Review as one of the 200 most influential business leaders across the state for the second year in a row. The New Hampshire 200 award is an initiative by the editors of the NH Business Review, who choose and profile the most prominent and influential business leaders within New Hampshire.

Tewksbury, who served as President and CEO for Savings Bank of Walpole for 12 years beginning in 2005, was appointed President and CEO of NHMB in 2017. NHMB is the shared services organization supporting Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, and NHTrust. Gregg is also the Director of the Community Bankers Association of New Hampshire, a member of the Cheshire Medical Center Board of Trustees, and a member of the American Bankers Association Communications Council.

“I’m extremely grateful for this recognition,” said Tewksbury. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to lead a team of employees that truly embody our companies’ values of accountability, mutuality, excellence, respect, integrity, teamwork, and stewardship both at the office and in our communities.”

With assets totaling $650 million, Savings Bank of Walpole offers a wide range of financial products, including services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Bank is affiliated with NH Mutual Bancorp, further enhancing the quality products and services it provides to customers. The Bank is a partner of the NHTrust brand to better serve customers by providing localized trust and wealth management products and services.

