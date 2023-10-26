Great Northern Liquidation opens in Springfield Shopping Plaza

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Sept. 27, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated Great Northern Liquidation’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting. Since 2003, Great Northern Liquidation has been buying and selling items out of their warehouse, and online. In June 2023, they took the step of moving into the Springfield Shopping Plaza, filling the former Young’s Furniture space. The former furniture store had a large footprint, which works well with the larger items that Great Northern Liquidation sells, such as rugs, furniture, appliances, tools, and home decor. Their inventory is ever-changing, and you are bound to find treasures when you stop in. When they purchase the contents of a home or business, they take everything and purchase in bulk. As a result, you might find something that you need for your house or work that costs substantially less than if you were to buy it from the manufacturer. They have everything you might need, and if they don’t have it the first time you stop in, there is a good chance they will have it the next time.

Great Northern Liquidation hopes to grow and become a fun place to shop. They embrace the oddities and treasures that show up in their inventory, and hope that people from other areas will come and visit the store as a destination. Visit them in the Springfield Shopping Plaza, 144 Springfield Plaza, Springfield, Vt., seven days a week, or find them on Facebook.