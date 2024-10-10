Grafton Village Cheese seeks buyer or partner

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Windham Foundation, based in Grafton, Vt., announced recently that it is seeking a partner or buyer for its iconic Grafton Village Cheese Company (GVCC). A program of the foundation for decades, the cheese company is the award-winning producer of hand-crafted aged cheddar and cave-aged sheep milk cheeses. Part of the mission of the Windham Foundation is supporting Vermont rural towns economically and culturally, the cheese company being an example of a local food company that benefits both agriculture and employment.

Last year, the foundation brought in CEO Curt Alpeter, a seasoned business leader, to position the company for long-term success. Alpeter sees great opportunity for the GVCC brand with adequate financial support. Alpeter and a committee of the Windham Foundation Board that oversees GVCC have determined that taking advantage of this opportunity will require either new investment to grow the company, or a sale to a better-positioned partner with access to larger markets.

“Grafton Village Cheese Company is an iconic Vermont brand with a great deal of potential. It has been built over years with so much love and commitment by our employees,” shared Alpeter. “We have a great team, an award-winning product, and a dedicated customer base which we are very proud to serve. We are hopeful a new partner will emerge with the resources to build on this legacy and take advantage of the huge potential to grow the brand.”

Lisa Ventriss, incoming chair of the Windham Foundation Board, shared that the decision was based on the company’s considerable potential and the resources needed to meet that potential. “After thoughtful consideration of Curt’s analysis, the foundation has determined it is no longer the right partner to take advantage of this next level of exciting growth. This is a difficult but necessary step forward to capitalize on the potential of the business and ensure its future success. The foundation remains a strong and critical local partner, and will continue to focus its efforts on the Grafton Inn; Grafton Trails/Outdoor Center; grant-making; and philanthropic, charitable, and educational programs in and around the village of Grafton.”

Citing the tremendous value of the Grafton Village Cheese Company brand and the quality of the products, the chair of the foundation’s committee overseeing the cheese company, Tim Briglin, said that he is hopeful a partner or buyer will emerge who values the enterprise and sees the opportunity as much as the foundation has over the years. He shared, “GVCC has a bright future with the right partner, resources, and access to larger markets. We look forward to the conversations we will have with interested partners and exploring the next chapter of this great organization.”

The foundation credits the skilled staff and artisanal cheesemakers of GVCC for its many awards, including multiple first, second, and third place awards in recent years at the American Cheese Society, The Big E, and the International Cheese & Dairy Awards. The foundation believes this record of achievement will carry it forward into its next chapter.