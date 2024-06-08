Grafton Village Cheese holds ribbon-cutting with OVRCC

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) celebrated Grafton Village Cheese’s new retail store in Proctorsville, Vt., with a wonderful ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off their grand opening weekend.

Sherry DiBernardo, the company’s retail manager, cut the ribbon accompanied by friends, colleagues, guests, and members of the Grafton Village Cheese team.

For the grand opening weekend, the store was bustling with excited visitors from near and far, and the entire community came out to welcome the new store to the region. Their grand opening weekend was a great success filled with live entertainment, lots of laughter, delicious samples, and incredible artisan cheeses.

As you walk into the new store in Proctorsville, you’re immediately embraced with warmth and excitement. Their store is filled with an impressive selection of local and international artisan cheeses, and every accompaniment you may need: hot sauces, salsas, wines, cutting boards, hand-crafted gifts, and more. Drop by their new location at 2568 Vermont Route 103 in Proctorsville to sample their free cheese tastings and browse their selection any day of the week.