Grafton Village Cheese announces move of retail store to Okemo Valley

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Grafton Village Cheese Company (GVCC), a subsidiary of The Windham Foundation, announces the move of its retail store and cut and wrap operation from Brattleboro to the Okemo Valley. A longtime fixture at 400 Linden Street in Brattleboro, GVCC lost its lease when the building was sold to Retreat Farm in late 2022.

GVCC found it challenging to find an adequate space for both the retail store and the cut and wrap operation around Brattleboro, hence the move. GVCC does not rule out a return to Brattleboro, but for now, the focus is on getting established in their new location on Route 103, just east of downtown Ludlow.

Grafton Village Cheese CEO Curt Alpeter also expressed his appreciation for the loyal following that store manager Sherry DiBernardo and her cheese monger team have built in Brattleboro.

The new retail store location is 2568 Vermont Route 103, Proctorsville. The company plans a soft opening at its new location on March 9, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Regular operations will continue seven days a week, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Customers will find the same great selection of artisan cheeses, accompaniments, and gifts the Brattleboro shop offered, and as always, free cheese tasting.