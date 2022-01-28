Grace Cottage’s Cabin Fever Online Auction

REGION – Picture yourself on a tropical vacation or on a safari in South Africa! Or create a new view at home with some artwork or a local craft item. Or maybe you’re hankering for a dinner outing.

Grace Cottage’s annual Cabin Fever Online Auction offers over 150 items donated by generous local businesses and individuals, with all proceeds benefiting the Grace Cottage Emergency Department renovation.

Bidding takes place Feb. 14 – 27. You can visit the auction site now to get registered, check out the selection, and plan your bidding. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget. Visit www.32auctions.com/CabinFeverAuction2022 and register so you can hit the ground bidding on Valentine’s Day!