GMP alerting customers to scam calls

COLCHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain Power (GMP) is alerting customers about a new wave of scam calls targeting small businesses in Vermont. A caller claiming to be GMP tells the business it has to pay up in order to maintain power service because their meter needs to be replaced. In some cases, the scammer makes multiple calls to the business, working to build trust before urging the customer to purchase and send a gift card. GMP urges customers to hang up on these scammers.

“Customers who’ve gotten these calls tell us they sound legitimate. They are a scam. We work with our customers and are here to help. We would never threaten immediate shut off or demand payment by prepaid cards or credit cards. If someone does this, no matter how legitimate it sounds, just hang up,” said Tiana Smith, leader of customer care for GMP. “If you’re wondering if we called you, just hang up and call us directly using our main number, 888-835-4672.”

Customers are urged that if you get a call like this you should hang up. Do not provide payment or personal information, do not engage with the caller, and do not call back that number. Call GMP customer service at 888-835-4672 to report the call, and any details about it, like the number it came from, the caller’s name, and what the caller said.

Customers are also encouraged to report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state) or 802-656-3183, or online at www.ago.vermont.gov/cap.