“Give Back” Bags to support SAHS

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in the local community, all while running routine weekly errands at the local Shaw’s. The Springfield Art and Historical Society (SAHS) has been selected by local Shaw’s store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit in the “Give Back Where It Counts” Reusable Bag Program for the month of July.

The Shaw’s “Give Back Where It Counts” Reusable Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of the regular shopping routine. Every purchased reusable “Give Back” Bag sends a donation to a nonprofit that is local to the Shaw’s in which it was purchased.

As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Shaw’s location, a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable “Give Back” Bag. SAHS was selected as the July beneficiary by local store leadership at the store located in Springfield, Vt. SAHS will receive a donation for every reusable “Give Back” Bag purchased at this location in July.

For more information about the Shaw’s “Give Back Where It Counts” Reusable Bag Program, please visit www.shaws.bags4mycause.com.