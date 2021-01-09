Ford of Claremont acquires John C. Stewart and Son Inc.

CUTTINGSVILLE, Vt. – Christian Gomes, owner of Ford of Claremont, has announced the acquisition of John C. Stewart and Son Inc. of Cuttingsville, Vt., effective Jan. 1, 2021.

In making the announcement, Gomes noted, “We are very excited that we have added this family-owned business and that Michael Stewart will be joining the Ford of Claremont family. Mike will be a great addition to our sales department and will continue to service the customers that John C. Stewart and Sons represented for over 105 years. Although the dealership in Cuttingsville will no longer be open, Stewart will be available at Ford of Claremont and can be reached directly at 802-353-8304.”

In making the decision to acquire the dealership, Gomes was particularly impressed that it was a family-run business. Ford of Claremont is also a family-run enterprise, which made the decision easier for both families.

“Deciding to sell was a tough decision,” Stewart shared. “Selling to another family business made it much easier for our family and Ford of Claremont had the atmosphere and commitment to customers that was important to us. I’m excited to be part of Ford of Claremont and I am impressed with the way Christian and his team have established Ford of Claremont into the community and the region. In addition to having an extensive inventory available, their service department is top shelf with customer satisfaction its primary goal.”