Flood Recovery Support at Fletcher Memorial Library with Efficiency Vermont

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library will host Efficiency Vermont at the library on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Come by to speak with an Efficiency Vermont expert about financial and technical resources available to flood impacted homeowners, businesses, and rental property owners. One-on-one support will be offered from 112-5 p.m., with a presentation offered at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/flood to get started today.

Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street in Ludlow, Vt. If you have any questions, please call with 802-228-8921. This program is free and open to the public.