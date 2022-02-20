Fletcher Farm School announces classes, quilt winner, and tuition changes

LUDLOW, VT. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is now offering their Winter/Spring classes:

March 5-6, Painting the Winter Landscape in Watercolor (Online) with Robert O’Brien. The registration deadline is Feb. 2.

March 19-20, Success in Watercolor II with Betsy Johnson. The registration deadline is March 9.

March 22-23, Liberated Quilting with Susan Damone Balch. The registration deadline is March 12.

March 26-27, Silver Fabrication with Harold Bosco. The registration deadline is March 16.

The raffle for the Baltimore Album Quilt culminated with a drawing for the winner on Feb. 14, 2022. The quilt’s creator, Viola Greening, was unable to attend the drawing. The winning ticket sold to Mary Schacter from Greenwich, Conn. The Fletcher Farm School would like to congratulate Mary Schacter and all who bought tickets. The donations will go towards making sure local kids are able to attend art camps at the School this summer.

Along with the membership changes the Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen have approved this year, the School has reduced their tuition for their Young Artist classes. Fees for the classes can be found on the Fletcher Farm School website at www.fletcherfarm.org.

The Fletcher Farm School’s Membership Drive is still underway and they have added a Family membership category, which reduces the cost of each class registration for all members of the immediate family.

The School has also selected dates for their summer festivals, July 2 and August 13. Those participating in one or both festivals are asked to notify the School by calling or emailing schooldirector@fletcherfarm.org to be added to the list of potential vendors. For questions, visit the website at www.fletcherfarm.org or call the office at 802-228-8770. The office is staffed on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.