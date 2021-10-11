Flat Iron Cooperative, a shared goal in downtown Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Flat Iron Cooperative is a new worker-owned venture in downtown Bellows Falls that is hoping to raise money to open their doors – and hoping to enrich the community with art, music, coffee, and more.

The Flat Iron Cooperative is located at 51 The Square, in the historic brick building at the intersection of The Square and Westminster and Mill streets. It was co-founded by three friends: Larisa Demos, a board chair of the Valley Alliance of Worker Co-operatives and a board member of the Springfield Co-op; Bri Johnson, the owner of the Flat Iron Cooperative who has a background in art and as a librarian; and Jana Bryan, a landscape architect and former owner of the Flat Iron Exchange Coffee Shop.

With their ample experience, research, and passion, they aim to invigorate and bring together the community of Bellows Falls with a worker-owned coffeehouse, market and community space. At its core, it’s a values-driven business that puts worker and community benefit at the forefront. It aims to be a space filled with poetry, art, music, coffee, healthy food options, and spirits, with plans for events and workshops aimed at kids, teens, and adults and collaborations with other local organizations. Overall, the Flat Iron Cooperative is for people of all ages of all interests and was created by and with the Bellows Falls community.

Now, as new members of the Valley Alliance of Worker Cooperatives, the Flat Iron Cooperative is moving full-steam ahead toward opening. However, in order to do so, they need support from the community that in turn they hope to support. The Flat Iron Cooperative is running a Kickstarter to fund elements of their opening, including equipment, furnishings, utility bills, etc. With a goal of $45,000, the project can only be funded if they reach their goal by Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at 9 p.m. But, just like their business model, community members who donate to the Cooperative’s fundraiser benefit in return. Pledges receive rewards such as personalized poems, limited edition prints, fabric collages, and much more.

As Bri Johnson expressed, “With your help, we can turn our vision for this space into something really special for Bellows Falls.”

After nearly two years of quarantine and isolation, there is no better time to come together with your fellow neighbor to laugh, converse, and drink a nice cup of coffee. With the Flat Iron Cooperative and the help of the community, all of that is possible – and more.