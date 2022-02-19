Eureka Organic Farm takes part in CSA week

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Eureka Organic Farm is excited to join other CSA farmers across the country to celebrate CSA Week, a national event taking place from Feb. 20 through Feb. 26 to promote CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). CSA is a farm membership system that allows consumers to sign up to receive a season’s worth of a farm’s products (veggies, eggs, meat, etc.) every week. Along with getting to enjoy fresh, delicious, and local food, being a CSA member is an excellent way to support and get to know your local farmers.

Join us in promoting CSA Week, the most popular time of the year to sign-up for CSA! This year, our farm is offering a free monthly flower bouquet to customers who sign up for a farm share during CSA Week. When you sign up to become a CSA member, your financial support helps us prepare for the growing season. You’ll enjoy high-quality fresh fruits and veggies while taking comfort in knowing where and how your food was grown. Don’t wait to sign up, as we have limited spots available! There has never been a better time to connect with fresh local food while helping to make our local food systems and communities more resilient.

If you would like to celebrate CSA Week and support Eureka Organic Farm, sign up to become a CSA member and use the hashtag #CSAWeek to join the online conversation.

“Signing up is easy,” said Terramane, “It’s a two-step process. First, sign up on our website www.eurekaorganicfarm.com for a large or small share, and then pay by credit card or send in a check. We send out newsletters when it’s time to pick up vegetables, and starting in June people can come and choose what they want to take home. We’re also available to answer questions at seth@eurekaorganicfarm.com.”