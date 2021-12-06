EMBRACE business grant applications now being accepted

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action’s Micro Business Development Program announces that applications are now being accepted online for the third round of Economic Micro Business Recovery Assistance for the Covid-19 Epidemic (EMBRACE) from businesses open before Dec. 31, 2020 that have not previously received the grant. Five thousand dollar grants are available for Vermont-based businesses affected by Covid-19 with five employees or fewer, including sole proprietors, and from low to moderate income households.

Businesses that opened after Jan. 1, 2021 or that are planned to launch by Nov. 1, 2022 may apply beginning Nov. 18, 2022 and must have met for a minimum of one hour with a MBDP counselor.

Businesses open before Dec. 31, 2021 that have received an EMBRACE grant before may apply beginning March 1, 2022.

For full rules, eligibility criteria, and to apply, visit www.mbdp.org. Please contact Glen Ohlund, economic development director, at gohlund@sevca.org with questions or for assistance applying.

Additional information on SEVCA and the no-cost services and programs we provide to Windham and Windsor County residents is available at www.sevca.org.