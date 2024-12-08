Downtown Bellows Falls December events

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Friday, Dec. 13, in Bellows Falls, is Fun Friday. Participating businesses downtown present late hours. The Flat Iron Cooperative will be open during Ladies’ Night, from 4-8 p.m. Grab your friends, visit your favorite shops, enjoy snacks and specials. Visit Sherwin Art Glass, Kekic Glass, The Threaded Trunk Boutique, The Rock & Hammer, Halladay’s Flowers & Gifts, Sonya’s Sassy Bling & Boutique, Windham Antique Center, and Random Finds will be offering 10% off, others open late.

Friday, Dec. 20, is also a Fun and Third Friday in Bellows Falls. An indoor farmers market is at Flat Iron Cooperative, from 4-7 p.m., and participating businesses downtown present “Not Just for” Men’s Night, between 4-8 p.m.

Don’t forget to shop for what we hope is the favorite gift of the year, the #bfrocksbox. BF Rocks at Halladay’s Flowers & Gifts, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, The Threaded Trunk Boutique, Village Square Booksellers, Flat Iron Cooperative, Windham Antique Center, Random Finds, Busy Bees Just For Kids, Clutter’s Last Stand, Moon Dog Cafe, Rockingham Roasters, and Under the Sun. West Rocks at Allen Brothers Farm Market, and SR Rocks at the Saxtons River Village Market. Thank you to sponsors BF Pet Supply, The Rock & Hammer, Seams Sew Together, and Cota & Cota.