Coping with market volatility: avoid rash decisions

REGION – If you’ve been watching the market lately, perhaps the first question on your mind is, “Should I make a big change in my investments?” In reality, a volatile market isn’t the best time to do a complete makeover of your portfolio, especially if you have long-term financial goals you’re trying to address. Even if you feel that your portfolio needs adjusting, maintaining a firm grasp on your fundamental investment strategy can help you be more thoughtful about making any changes.

Think of each investment as a tool in your investing tool kit, and your asset allocation strategy as your blueprint. Some investments are generally designed to pursue long-term growth, others to provide income, and still others to represent stability. Each is valuable in its own way, but it doesn’t make sense to use a hammer to remake your portfolio if what you really need is a screwdriver to make minor adjustments. Don’t randomly abandon one investment for another unless you know its intended role in your portfolio, whether that role is still appropriate, and the pros and cons of any replacement you’re considering.

Remember that diversification can help offset the risks of certain holdings with those of others. When one type of investment is losing ground, another may be gaining or holding steady.

Diversification and asset allocation cannot ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss, but they can help you understand and manage investment risk.

In these uncertain times, it’s easy to let fear guide your decision-making. But when it comes to your investments, a more rational outlook may be your strongest ally. We’re here to help and to answer questions.

Although there is no assurance that working with a financial professional will improve investment results, a professional can evaluate your objectives and available resources and help you consider appropriate long-term financial strategies.

All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal, and there is no guarantee that any investment strategy will be successful.

Article written by Huntley Financial Services. For more information, contact Mark Huntley at 888-922-1035.