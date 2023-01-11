Community Action Live

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits.” This is perhaps one of Martin Luther King’s lesser-known quotes, and expresses a hope that even now has not been fully realized. However, each one of us has the power to do a little something to sustain those who do not have access to three meals a day.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, The Springfield Democratic Town Committee will hold its third annual Community Service Day in tribute to Doctor Martin Luther King. Volunteers will be at Shaws’ in The Plaza to collect food for The Springfield Family Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Please help us take care of our community by donating food items or making a monetary donation to the Springfield Family Center.

Because of Springfielders’ generosity, the committee raised $450 and an impressive 617 pounds of food for the Springfield Family Center at our 2022 food drive. Springfield really rocked it; let’s do it again.

Look for the table in front of Shaws’ on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. and help honor the legacy of MLK by giving back to our community. In case of inclement weather, the food drive will be rescheduled at a later date.