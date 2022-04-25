Claremont Savings Bank announces new trustee

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Claremont Savings Bank held its 116th Annual Meeting on April 5, 2022.

The Bank is pleased to announce a new Trustee.

Sera Gray, the new Chief Information Officer at Red River, is responsible for implementing applications and processes to ensure efficient and compliant operations. She has been with Red River since 2005 when she joined the Accounting and Finance Unit. In 2008, she took on the role of Corporate Project Manager and worked to expand the Business Operations division. In her seventeen years with Red River, Sera has supported the company’s aggressive growth through business intelligence and insights, quality management, partner integrations, and M&A integration initiatives. She holds a B.A. in International Business from Elizabethtown College.

“We are delighted to welcome Sera to our Board of Trustees,” said Reggie Greene, Claremont Savings Bank President and CEO. “Banks are delivering products and services through more and more sophisticated technology. Sera brings years of experience as a technology executive and she will help management and the board evaluate our strategy. She has a strong background in finance and has ties to both Claremont and the Upper Valley,” continued Greene.

Additionally, the Bank announces three new Corporators:

Andre Lafreniere, partner with Claremont Custom Framing in Claremont, N.H.

Chris Eldredge of McCrillis & Eldredge Insurance in Sunapee, N.H.

Ian Kipperman, Senior Accountant with Gallagher, Flynn, & Company in Lebanon, N.H.

“We also welcome three new Corporators,” said Reggie Greene. “Andy is a Claremont entrepreneur active in community issues. Chris has close ties to Newport and knowledge of business and insurance issues. Ian’s work in public accounting and his location in Lebanon will help us to expand our presence in the Upper Valley market,” continued Greene.

Claremont Savings Bank celebrates the retirement of long-time Board member, Frank Reed. Mr. Reed served on the Board of Trustees for 35 years. The Trustees and staff are grateful for Mr. Reed’s service to Claremont Savings Bank for those many years.