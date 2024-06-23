Cider Donuts owner explains business to LRC

LUDLOW, Vt. – Following the regular weekly business meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), David Bennet, New England Cider Donuts owner, delighted LRC rotarians with an explanation of how he decided to start his new food business in Ludlow.

Bennet, whose resume features a long list of hospitality asset management and operations experience throughout the country, recently opened his new doughnut business in Ludlow. In doing so, he spent a great deal of time preparing both the menu side and the business side of the operation, a task he explained to rotarians in some detail, and with considerable humor.

