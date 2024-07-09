Chester’s Vermont Picker prepares for new owner

CHESTER, Vt. – John Stark, proprietor of Vermont Picker, claims he is ready to retire. A 73-year-old native Vermonter, and graduate of Bellows Falls High School Class of 1971, Stark and his wife Carol purchased the business on Route 103 in Chester five years ago.

Carol grew up in Springfield and worked as a teacher at the high school for 45 years before retiring. She returned to the school this summer to teach special-needs education. John felt it was time for him to step away from the full-time job of running the antique and collectibles store.

John remarked, “People say, ‘but you only work from 10-4,’ and I tell them it isn’t just 10-4, there’s a lot of work that goes on outside 10-4.”

Currently, Stark is clearing out most of his inventory through the end of July, when he will hand the business over to the new owner. Once an employee of the Picker, Rosie McNamara will be taking the reins from her former boss. With a passion for vintage items, including clothing, Stark said McNamara plans to maintain a portion of the current inventory, while bringing her own fresh ideas and style to the store.

“She wants to keep some of the old signs,” Stark said, referring to his collection of retro, metal signs that feature automotive, military, and advertising slogans, “and I’m working with her to help her get started.”

Stark explained that items like the vintage signs are expensive, and he has always paid outright or bartered for the things he sells in the store, as opposed to selling via commission. But he wants McNamara to succeed and is willing to assist however he can.

Stark plans to continue participating in some flea markets that he enjoys, like the Brimfield Flea Market in Brimfield, Mass., considered to be America’s oldest outdoor antiques and flea market. He mentioned that the markets in Quechee Gorge and Wilmington are also fun for him to attend.

In addition to continuing a scaled back version of “picking,” Stark plans to spend the time he hasn’t yet had to restore his 1812 home. “First project, the kitchen floor.”

Stark knows a lot about this area’s history, and he enjoys sharing stories about what life was like in Bellows Falls and the surrounding towns during his lifetime.

“I’m a storyteller,” John confessed.

Alice, the Stark’s gentle, 8-year-old Weimaraner spends her days in the shop with John and will bark to remind him when it is past 4 p.m., and he’s still deep in conversation with a customer who stopped by to “pick” something to add to their collection.

“Oh, Alice will let me know when it is time to go home,” John stated.

Stop by and visit John, Carol, and Alice before they retire on July 31.