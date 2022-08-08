Chester PopUp features upcycled clothing

CHESTER, Vt. – MoonFire Tower Wear hand painted clothing line hits Chester, Vt. at Sharon’s on the Common Pop Up Sundays. After a year on the road, testing the product line in markets from Miami, Fla., to Philadelphia, Penn., international artist Bryce LeVan Cushing returns to Vermont, to open his studio on a remote property boarding Grafton and Chester. He produces his hand painted clothing off the grid with a proprietary method he has developed over the last five years experimenting with clothing painting.

Each item is one of a kind, with designs that are never repeated. The company designs jeans, tee shirts, designer pieces, jackets, shorts, and athletic wear. “If the clothing item is on the market, and it finds its way into our studio, the garment is upcycled into an exciting new piece of fashion which appeals to a broad spectrum of clientele,” says Cushing.

LeVan Cushing is a recording artist under the moniker MoonFire Tower and a fine artist with his birth name Bryce LeVan Cushing. He has worked extensively in Vermont, including a period with a grant from the Windham Foundation where he curated a gallery in Grafton featuring prominent local artists.

The artist is known for his figural mosaic sculptures, which have toured the U.S. and found their foothold in Spain where he works with the Drap-Art Collective. His last big show with the collective was sponsored by the Warhol Museum and included 30 artists from around the world as part of the Renew Festival celebrating 30 years of art made with 100% recycled materials, known as Drap-Art.

MoonFire Tower Wear is the latest in Bryce’s path of sourcing recycled materials and creating a new, dynamic product line without increasing a carbon footprint. The clothes are available each Sunday at Sharon’s Pop Up market on the Common in Chester, Vt. through Columbus day. The line is available in Sharon’s shop as well, throughout the week.

Cushing is on hand each Sunday to meet with familiar faces and greet new customers with his assistant, the artist Catalyst. The clothing has been a big success in each market we have tested, and the Southern Vermont market is no different. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to be at Sharon’s Pop Up event. Sharon, her group of vendors, and the public have made us feel so welcome and we are thrilled to be back in Vermont producing our new clothing line!”