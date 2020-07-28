Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop multi-day sale

CHESTER, Vt. – For the first time in history, the CAFC Thrift Shop will hold a multi-day half-price sale. All clothing and accessories, including shoes, will be half price for four days: Friday, July 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Volunteers have been busy processing the vast amount of merchandise in our donation trailer and it will be ready for the racks Friday, July 31. We will be filling the racks with new items multiple times a day during the sale so plan to shop every day.

A limit of five customers is allowed in the store at one time. Customers are required to wear a mask, sanitize hands prior to entering, and maintain social distancing of six feet. The bathroom and dressing room will not be available.

The Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop is located at 908 Route 103 South in Chester. For more information, follow us on Facebook or visit www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.