Chester-Andover Family Center receives EpicPromise Grant

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Family Center (CAFC), thanks in part to a $5,000 EpicPromise Grant, is pleased to announce the opening of our expanded thrift shop space and new thrift shop hours. We are also excited to welcome thrift shop manager Mike Antonowicz.

Mike brings small business management experience to our thrift shop. His most recent venture, prior to retiring and moving to Chester, Vt., was turning a vacant building in Providence, R.I., into a thriving business with 55 vendors and nearly 100 consigners. Mike loved his work and is excited to bring his small business skills to our CAFC Thrift Shop. His interest in our community aligns with the goals and mission of the Family Center, making him a perfect fit for our organization.

Our thrift shop expansion project is now complete, and we are excited to welcome the public to stop by the first weekend in April to see our new storage space. The entrance, on the left side of our building, is where all are invited to drop off donations and step inside for a tour. As promised, we have retired the “no donations today” sign.

Our new space accomplishes many important goals. In addition to the need for structural repairs to our building, the CAFC board recognized that, to meet the increasing demand for food and financial assistance, our thrift shop needed to generate more income. We already have a thriving thrift shop, and knew that longer open hours with more available merchandise for sale would lead to increased revenue. We now have a safe space for volunteers to receive, sort, and store donations. This new area also frees up a large, secure room for shelf-stable, nonperishable provisions for our food shelf, allowing for bulk purchasing.

The CAFC Board of Directors thanks Vail, our loyal donors, and all the volunteers who supported this project. This was truly a community effort.

Beginning the first weekend in April, the thrift shop, located at 908 Vermont Route 103 in Chester, will be open on Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.