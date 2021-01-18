Chamber thanks community for successful Light-A-Pole program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year it is our honor to bring twinkle and cheer to the neighborhood during the holiday season. The tradition of “lighting the poles” creates an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town and brings about a sense of warmth and community for all who live here. The cold winter months and inclement New England weather can be pretty tough on the light strands, and replacing them annually presents a significant ongoing cost. Thankfully, when we all work together, we can make it happen.

We presented the community with the opportunity to help the good cause, and the outpouring of enthusiasm and financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and moved by everyone’s generosity. A special thank you goes out to HB Energy Solutions and their merry elves for hanging the banners and doing such a beautiful job of putting up the lights. HB provides us with an enormous amount of assistance with this project, and we’d like to give a huge shout out to Brian Hernon and his team for their amazing efforts setting up Santa’s house and doing the legwork for the tree lighting ceremony. We’d also like to express our gratitude to Jeff Graham of Graham & Veroff, P.C. for donating such a beautiful tree for the Downtown Holiday Program. Thanks to Bibens Home Center for their support, as well as Old Mill Road Media for their contribution. Much appreciation goes to our partners, Springfield on the Move and the Springfield Garden Club, for the lovely wreathes, and thanks to the downtown businesses that decorated their storefronts so creatively. Thank you also to the town of Springfield for approving some necessary repairs to the electrical system. And we hope you got a chance to check out SOM’s new lighting of the falls, which can be viewed from the Park Street Bridge.

The downtown avenue is looking festive and bright, and the Chamber wants to express utmost appreciation to the following organizations and individuals who helped us to Light the Poles for the holiday season: HB Energy Solutions, Bibens Home Center, Old Mill Road Media, Great Northern Liquidation – Rick and Lisa Young, Jim and Cathy Weeder, the Rubel Sisters, in memory of Marie LeBlanc, John and Sandy Sackevich, Springfield Town Library, Char and Steve Osterlund, Mascoma Bank, the Kischko Family, Herb and Nina Jamison, Dale and Marie Nemkovich, Joanne Baltz and Colin Hadley, P&L Kelley Enterprises, Carol and William Eramo, Frances Stevens, Walter Martone, Springfield Supported Housing Program, Comfort Inn – White River Junction, DuBois & King Inc., Gabriella Holl, Springfield Community Players, Mike and Judi Martin, Carol Cole, Bruce and Cheryl Cox, Frank and Jocelyn Zezza, Bryce and Cathryn Honeywell, Armand Soucy and Barbara Rodgers, Anonymous, the Springfield Barber, Gurney Brothers Construction Inc., Diane Kemble for Gallery at the VAULT, Mary Perry, Linley and Wendy Messer, Briar Patch Farm, Springfield Farmers’ Market, the Fog Family, Springfield Senior Center, Amcomm Wireless – Verizon Wireless Retailer, Rewind 106.5 WCFR, Newstalk 99.7 WNTK, Newstalk 98.9 WUVR, Country 1010/94.7 WCNL, Peter and Sandy MacGillivray, King’s Corner LLC, SHS Class of 1968, Linda Brown, Theodore and Rosa-Lee Gould, Kent and Nancy Samson, Catherine and Daniel Merrill, Colleen and Mark Greenvall, Richard and Deanna Dexter, Suzanne Murray and Louis Murray Jr., Joanne and Eugene Burton, Jean Patoine, Frederick and Bonnie Scriba, Lai Kum and Scott Searle, Robert Andrews and Donna Small Andrews, William and Martha Bibens, James and Mary MacMahan, Pete Kamel, Barb Martel, Harry Moore, KMC Transportation in Memory of Tom Caves, Lawrence and Wheeler Insurance, Alice Emmons, Nancy and Paul Bladyka, Beth Tofel-Grehl, David and Kathi Byam, Virginia Thulen, Ron Abbott, the Buron Family, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, Stuart Brown and Sandra Dejong, Springfield Area Parent Child Center, Edward J. Foster, Steven Hebert, Springfield Elks 1560, Doug and Judi Priestley, Priscilla Millay, Dragonfly Designs, Jaxson Curcio, Jeanice Garfield, Elizabeth and Fred Willis, Kelly Flynn, KJ’s Place, the Huck Family in memory of Edward Huck, in memory of LCpl Kurt E. Dechen, Rose Lucenti, Springfield Food Co-op, Kay Snide, Anonymous, Ben Lovejoy.

Written by Caitlin Christiana, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce