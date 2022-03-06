Cavendish Community Fund accepting applications for spring grants

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community Fund has announced that it is now accepting grant applications for spring 2022 awards. The Fund has given grants twice each year for the past fifteen years. Grants will be awarded for cultural, educational, or artistic programs, projects, or events that benefit the people of Cavendish in some fashion.

The Fund considers applications filed anytime, but will only award spring 2022 grants to those who file by May 2.

Applications can be made by letter that describes the organization that is applying, the project proposed and the overall budget, including the amount requested. It must also describe how the project will benefit the people of Cavendish.

Application instructions can be obtained by emailing CavendishCommunityFund@gmail.com or by mailing to the Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

Projects for which funds are sought must directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way. A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each and will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

Past grants have benefitted schools, churches, library, fire department, and a variety of nonprofits in Cavendish. If you have a project to benefit Cavendish and need financing, you can contact the Fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, on eligibility, on any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing an application, please call Douglas McBride at 802-226-7142 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.