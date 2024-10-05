Businesses owners in Bellows Falls come together under BizConnect

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) is excited to announce that the popular BizConnect series will be hosting its first event in Bellows Falls. Building upon their ongoing commitment to foster a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the program invites business owners and leaders to connect for a light breakfast and a big opportunity at the Waypoint Center, at 17 Depot Street, Bellows Falls, Vt., on October 16, at 8 a.m.

“We are excited to host the BDCC and this BizConnect and opportunities for business owners to meet in Bellows Falls to have coffee together,” said Betsy Thurston, the executive director of Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance (BFDDA). “This is an opportunity to discuss shared business issues and collaborate on solutions.”

This event is cohosted by the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance and the Town of Rockingham Development Office, entities with long histories of supporting business development, connection, and growth in their communities.

Refreshments are provided at all BizConnect events. Attendance is complimentary, though registration is required. Business owners interested in joining BDCC and SEVEDS at the BizConnect event should sign up at www.brattleborodevelopment.com/bizconnect.