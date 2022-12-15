BRIC Open House rescheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In the interest of everyone’s safety and well being, with heavy snow coming tomorrow the 16, BRIC has decided to postpone until January 6 the BRIC Open House and Pitch Night.

We hope all of you will be able to join us for the rescheduled event and still celebrate the spirit of the season with us, ringing in the New Year.

We’ll be in touch with additional details as we get closer to the new date, and in the meantime, hoping you all stay cozy and warm this week and enjoy the snow.

Wishing you all the happiest of holidays!

If you have any questions, please email us at innovate@bricvt.org.